Here’s why Swastika Mukherjee wanted to do ‘Criminal Justice’

Actress Swastika Mukherjee has revealed why she wanted to be in the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer courtroom drama ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’.

The show revolves around the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder – her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. Swastika plays a mother to the accused in the Disney+ Hotstar show.

Talking about what makes the courtroom drama appealing to the masses, Swastika said: “There is pain, suffering, and tedious legal battles but on the other side of the coin you also have wit, humour, beautiful relationships, heartbreaks and so many other elements that are wonderfully balanced in the series.”

“This masterful emotional and contextual balance of the Criminal Justice franchise was one of the reasons why I wanted to be a part of it. This type of unique balance is not always seen when you come across serious legal dramas yet the makers achieve this incredible feat.”

“This is what makes this series so much more appealing and entertaining to its large fan base,” said the actor.

Hotstar Specials’ ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios and directed by Rohan Sippy, streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

