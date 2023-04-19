ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Here’s why Trisha, Jayam Ravi lost blue ticks from their Twitter handles

As Mani Ratnam’s epic historical drama, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’, is all set to hit the big screen, the film’s entire cast, as is the usual practice, is busy promoting the film. In the process, however, Trisha and Jayam Ravi, who play key characters in the film, have lost their blue tick from their respective Twitter handles.

Well, it happened when they changed their Twitter handle names to their characters’ names. So, Jayam Ravi changed his handle name to Arunmozhi Varman, who became the famous Rajaraja I, and Trisha to Kundavai, elder sister of the future emperor.

Twitter, naturally, does not recognise these names, so the actors have ended up losing their prized blue ticks.

Interacting with the media in the Capital on Tuesday evening, Trisha said: “I don’t know how it happened. We were supposed to change our names according to our characters and that is what Ravi and I did. Now, I don’t know how we lost the blue tick. Maybe some technical glitch. Our team is working on get it back.”

Trisha added that Twitter even “refusing to let us purchase it because we had changed our names”. She said: “We tried doing it but it says suspicious activity.”

To which, Ravi added on a lighter note: “Hum abhi hamare character verification mein hain. Baad mein name verification pe aayenge. (Twitter is verying our character before it gets down to verifying our character names).”

