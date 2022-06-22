While the critical six-step night time skin care routine is very important to maintain the youth and elasticity of your skin, an often neglected element of skincare – facial icing can also be incorporated in the skincare routine.

Too often, icing is relegated only to reducing dark circles under the eyes or lessening the inflammation of bumps on foreheads and chins.

But, icing of the skin, especially the face can be very beneficial when it comes to reducing the overall puffiness of the face, since ice will close the pores, it helps to tighten the skin and needless to say icing by nature is anti-inflammatory.

According to skin specialists, Icing helps improve the blood circulation of the skin, which in turn, will help bring out the much-desired glow to the skin. Facial icing will also help reduce the pore sizes, albeit temporarily.

However, skin experts do say that those who have sensitive skin or have rosacea should try not ice their skin. The rest can comfortably opt for icing their skin by adding ice cubes to a clean cloth and rubbing it gently across the skin. Experts do caution that icing should be done for more than 5-6 minutes.

Here’s what facial icing does:

Reduce dark circles

If you have dark circles or puffy eyes then icing should be your go-to. A few minutes of icing will bring down the puffiness and reduce the appearance of dark circles. However, if your dark eye bags have come to you through genetics then icing will not make much of a difference.

Less puffiness

You know when you get an injury, you’re told to immediately ice it to reduce swelling, the same way facial icing will benefit your face. When you ice your face, it helps to drain the excess fluids build up in the lymphatic system and this overall helps bring down the puffiness and swelling of the face. Icing in the morning as soon as you wake up is the best time to bring down the puffiness.

Prevent ageing

Regular icing can reduce the ageing signs. Cold ice helps to tighten the pores and in turn helps reduce the fine lines and wrinkles that crop up in the face with age. While anti-ageing products also work their magic, facial icing is a simple and cost-effective method to prevent early onset of wrinkles and lines on the face.

Be radiant

Many celebrities like Alia Bhatt, supermodel Bella Hadid and Katrina Kaif swear by icing as a way to prepare the skin before putting on makeup. Icing helps give the skin a radiant glow as it reduces the pore size, making the skin look more even and the tightening of the skin gives it a healthy and younger look.

Here are a few ways to ice your face: