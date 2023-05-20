A heritage cannon, weighing around 300 kg, has gone missing from the GO Mess building of 82 Battalion of the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) here.

Balwinder Singh, Commandant, 82 Battalion, reported the theft of a 3-ft-long heritage cannon deployed at the entrance of the mess building.

As per an internal inquiry was conducted by Punjab Police, the theft took place on the night of May 5.

The theft was reported to Chandigarh Police and a case of theft has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.

