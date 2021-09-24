New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANSlife) An exceptional travelogue highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s rich culture, diversity is set to be released Discovery Communications India aims to put the spotlight on livelihood through the MSME sectors and accelerate economic development under ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP), a vital scheme set up by the government to preserve the indigenous crafts and artisans and boost the economy of the MSME sector.

The documentary — ‘Heritage Trails, One District, One Product’ in association with the Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government is hosted by popular TV actor, Gaurav Chopra, who takes the audience through this enlightening journey as he visits cities like Agra and Varanasi. The show will give the audience an immersive experience as Chopra learns to and makes products with the local artisans, understanding the correlation of these products on their livelihood and welfare.

This special documentary will reveal the true indigenous side of Uttar Pradesh while elaborating on the government’s efforts to promote and rescale its local crafts and products that give the state its identity. The program provides access to technology, raw material, design, better packaging, marketplace, increasing employment and skills, among others with a motive to empower them and provide a global platform to these artisans. This special series also highlights items in UP that are found in no place else — like the old and classic Gulabi Meenakari and Marble Inlay work.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on ‘ODOP’ said, “When we speak of culture and legacy, the one word that comes to mind is India. Being a diverse and secular country, every part of India, including Uttar Pradesh, oozes tradition in numerous forms and it is important to protect it in every way possible. Our association with the Discovery for ODOP initiative is a step towards spreading awareness, protecting, and propagating the rich heritage of our country and generating self-employment.”

“We at Discovery, are delighted to partner with Uttar Pradesh government for this one-of-a-kind documentary which beautifully captures encouraging stories and puts a spotlight on the state’s art and rich culture of Uttar Pradesh. We can’t emphasize enough this commendable programme by the government which not just provides livelihood to the district but also showcases India’s culture and art forms in a global market. Hoping our viewers find it equally enlightening and empowering,” said Megha Tata, Managing Director — South Asia, Discovery Inc.

Host Gaurav Chopra shares his experience, “A much needed, great initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government to support and restore its local art and culture. I am glad that Discovery presented me with this opportunity to host the series, giving me a chance to learn and experience our rich culture while connecting with the locals who have been keeping it alive. It was truly a magnificent experience to be on-ground and see the great potential in these indigenous craftsmen and artisans.”

Catch the exclusive premiere of ‘Heritage Trails, One District, One Product’ on Discovery Channel and discovery+ on September 25, 2021. The audience can also watch it on Discovery Turbo and Discovery Science.

