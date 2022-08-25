BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Hero Electric, Jio-bp to boost 2-wheeler EV adoption, battery swapping infra

NewsWire
0
0

In a bid to boost two-wheeler EV adoption and battery swapping infrastructure, Hero Electric is all set to partner with Jio-bp to strengthen mobility solutions for electric two-wheelers, the company announced on Thursday.

The customers of Hero Electric are expected to get access to the widespread charging and swapping network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.

In addition to creating solutions for seamless customer journey on Hero Electric and Jio-bp apps, both the companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience.

Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse.

With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles. Further, with a vision of being among India’s largest EV network, Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

Operating under the brand Jio-bp, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp.

RBML provides advanced mobility solutions and alternate fueling options to its customers such as EV charging points, and battery swapping stations (BSS). Hero Electric currently has over 750 (and expanding) sales and service outlets spread across the country along with a widespread charging network and trained roadside mechanics on EVs. With over 4.5 lakh electric two-wheelers in India, the company has been delivering sustainable travel solutions over the past 14 years.

The company led the EV two-wheeler segment in the country, selling 8,952 vehicles for the month of July, according to the VAHAN data.

20220825-164003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BioAsia to deliberate on Covid as ‘transformative force’

    Outlook: MPC, Macros to Manoeuvre Equities (IANS Equity Forecast)

    Chaayos raises $53 mn to expand stores, hire talent

    SKF India announces COVID-19 support benefits for employees & immediate family...