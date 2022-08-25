In a bid to boost two-wheeler EV adoption and battery swapping infrastructure, Hero Electric is all set to partner with Jio-bp to strengthen mobility solutions for electric two-wheelers, the company announced on Thursday.

The customers of Hero Electric are expected to get access to the widespread charging and swapping network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.

In addition to creating solutions for seamless customer journey on Hero Electric and Jio-bp apps, both the companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience.

Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse.

With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles. Further, with a vision of being among India’s largest EV network, Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

Operating under the brand Jio-bp, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp.

RBML provides advanced mobility solutions and alternate fueling options to its customers such as EV charging points, and battery swapping stations (BSS). Hero Electric currently has over 750 (and expanding) sales and service outlets spread across the country along with a widespread charging network and trained roadside mechanics on EVs. With over 4.5 lakh electric two-wheelers in India, the company has been delivering sustainable travel solutions over the past 14 years.

The company led the EV two-wheeler segment in the country, selling 8,952 vehicles for the month of July, according to the VAHAN data.

