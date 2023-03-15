Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Wednesday launched three new two-wheeler electric vehicles — Optima CX5.0 (Dual Battery), Optima CX2.0 (Single Battery), and NYX (Dual Battery).

Available at a starting price of Rs 85,000, the newly launched Optima CX5.0 comes in Dark Matt Blue and Matt Maroon and Optima CX.20 comes in Dark Matt Blue and Charcoal Black colour schemes, whereas, NYX comes available in Charcoal Black and Pearl White colours.

“Our core philosophy has been designing bikes that are safe and super-efficient. The extensive feedback from our 6 lac bikes over 15 years has helped us design our new range of power trains that converts almost every drop of battery power into useful km,” Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said in a statement.

These latest two-wheelers boast a best-in-class optimised powertrain, and enhanced safety, ushering in a new era of smart-connected mobility, according to the company.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the models come with innovative features like “hibernating battery technology” and a “dynamically synchronised powertrain”.

“It will also lead to improved vehicular diagnostics through the built-in software, including remote maintenance, ultimate battery life protection, and increased charging efficiency,” it added.

