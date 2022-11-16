INDIASCI-TECH

Hero Electronix’s Qubo launches Dashcam Pro 4K

NewsWire
0
0

Hero Electronix’s Qubo on Wednesday announced the expansion of its auto tech segment with the launch of Dashcam Pro 4K.

The product will be available online on the official website of Qubo at an introductory price of Rs 9,990, according to an official report.

The company also launched an advanced model, which comes with a rear cam for front and back dual recording, with it.

“Equipped with the best-in-class features, and superior connectivity, it will be a boon for content creators who wish to record content while travelling and share it with their followers on the go. We are certain that it will be well received by our customers which will result in our overall aim of driving deep tech adoption in India,” Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix said in a statement.

The Dashcam Pro 4K comes equipped with advanced features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a 2.8-inch LCD screen to view what is being captured, 4K video recording, and live view.

With its ADAS-based features such as Lane departure warning, Forward Vehicle Motion Detection, and Vehicle Ahead Alert, there is an extra level of safety.

With its time-lapse feature, GPS, and user-friendly app access, the Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K stands out as one of the most feature-rich dashcams on the market, said the report.

Moreover, both variants have a similar aspect in that they come with LED indicators and are WiFi compatible.

20221116-171403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN Police seize 400-year-old idol, arrest four

    The rationale for Indian companies needing their own 5G networks

    Daughter cremates mother after son deserts

    Nitish Kumar’s oath has no value, says Jagadanand Singh