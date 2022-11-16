Hero Electronix’s Qubo on Wednesday announced the expansion of its auto tech segment with the launch of Dashcam Pro 4K.

The product will be available online on the official website of Qubo at an introductory price of Rs 9,990, according to an official report.

The company also launched an advanced model, which comes with a rear cam for front and back dual recording, with it.

“Equipped with the best-in-class features, and superior connectivity, it will be a boon for content creators who wish to record content while travelling and share it with their followers on the go. We are certain that it will be well received by our customers which will result in our overall aim of driving deep tech adoption in India,” Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix said in a statement.

The Dashcam Pro 4K comes equipped with advanced features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a 2.8-inch LCD screen to view what is being captured, 4K video recording, and live view.

With its ADAS-based features such as Lane departure warning, Forward Vehicle Motion Detection, and Vehicle Ahead Alert, there is an extra level of safety.

With its time-lapse feature, GPS, and user-friendly app access, the Qubo Dashcam Pro 4K stands out as one of the most feature-rich dashcams on the market, said the report.

Moreover, both variants have a similar aspect in that they come with LED indicators and are WiFi compatible.

20221116-171403