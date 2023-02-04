Hero Homes has organised a blood donation camp in Mohali on World Cancer Day. February 4, identified as World Cancer Day, is an international day earmarked to raise awareness against cancer and encourage prevention, detection and treatment.

Dozens of volunteers including residents of Hero Homes Mohali and nearby societies participated in a drive with the larger purpose of showing solidarity in the fight against cancer. A total of 79 units of blood were collected during the day.

Dharmesh Shah, CEO, Hero Realty Pvt Ltd, said, “Hero Homes reflects the human strife to join hands for issues that commonly affect our society. Following the stupendous response to housing the Guinness record holding structure for the largest diya (lamp), which reflected solidarity for world peace, we have now come together to join the fight against the dreaded disease that has affected the world. We are elated to be chosen as the venue of actions that reflect society’s prominent issues.”

Ranbir Chander Sobti, Padma Shri awardee for his contributions to literature and education, will inaugurate the camp, which will be conducted under the supervision of doctors from the National Medical College. The Punjab State Red Cross Society and Shiv Kanwar Society president, Rakesh, also attended the awareness event.

