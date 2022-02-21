BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Hero MotoCorp creates Chief Growth Officer’s position

By NewsWire
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has created a new management position of Chief Growth Officer to leverage emerging post-Covid opportunities.

The two-wheeler major appointed Ranjivjit Singh, who was heading Marketing, to this new role, created by integrating the Marketing, Sales and After-Sales functions, with immediate effect.

“We are now entering a new era of opportunities and growth, with the world rapidly coming out of the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Mike Clarke, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, Hero MotoCorp.

“As we gear up to further consolidate our leadership by leveraging these emerging opportunities, we must stay nimble and dynamic which requires synergies between the key customer-facing functions of Marketing and Sales and After-Sales’.”

