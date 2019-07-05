Hero MotoCorp raises prices across entire range

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has made an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective Monday.

According to the company, the price hike has been effected across the entire range of its two-wheelers.

“The price increase across its range of two-wheelers has been 1 per cent (of the ex-showroom price), although the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market,” Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

