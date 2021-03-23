Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp will increase the prices of its vehicles with effect from April 1, 2021.

The price increase across the range of two-wheelers will be up to Rs 2,500, and the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market, the company said in a statement.

“Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from April 1, 2021,” it said.

The company said that the move has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increased commodity costs.

The two-wheeler giant also said that it has accelerated its cost savings programme to ensure minimal impact on the customer.

–IANS

