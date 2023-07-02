In a recent survey conducted by the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police, Jama Masjid, Chhatarpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Uttam Nagar, Taimoor Nagar, Nand Nagri and Majnu Ka Tila were among the “64 hot spots” identified by the police for peddling of narcotic substances.

The survey also revealed that heroin and cannabis are the most commonly sold drugs in and around the capital.

The internal survey, carried out in March, aimed to identify areas where drug peddling activities were prevalent. Based on on-the-ground information, trends in contraband seizures, and the arrest of individuals involved in drug supply and sale, the ANTF officials identified 64 such hot spots across Delhi.

This survey comes two years after a similar assessment was conducted by the anti-narcotics wing of the crime branch. In May 2021, the earlier survey had identified 15 hot spots for drug peddling based on seizure trends and arrests of peddlers.

While three locations, namely Paharganj, Hauz Khas Village, and Khanpur, have dropped off the list, 52 new spots have emerged, joining the remaining 12 places on the updated list, according to an ANTF officer.

One of the newly identified hot spots is the north campus of Delhi University, where drugs are supplied by peddlers with connections in other states, including Meghalaya. The majority of buyers in this area are students residing near the campus, with heroin and cannabis being the most sought after drugs.

Additionally, Chhatarpur, Mohan Garden, Nawada, and Uttam Nagar in south and west Delhi have been identified as areas where cocaine and the synthetic drug MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, are sold. These locations are known to have a high number of foreigners, many of whom are involved in drug peddling.

Delhi Police claims that they have been actively working to identify foreigners living illegally in these areas and deport them.

“The Delhi Police is taking these findings seriously and has pledged to intensify its efforts to crack down on drug peddling in the identified hot spots. The police is implementing targeted operations and working closely with other agencies to tackle the issue and ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of the national capital,” said the official.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that during the current year (till June 19), the police have arrested 776 narco-offenders in 615 NDPS cases and recovered about 36 kgs of heroin/smack, 15 kgs of cocaine, 1800 kgs of ganja, 233 kgs of opium, 10.5 kgs. of charas and 71 kgs. of poppy head,, besides some quantities of amphetamine, MDMA etc.

“We are targeting local as well as national/international drug traffickers, who are spreading the drug menace. A clear message has been sent from recent arrests to those who are involved in the drug trade that Delhi Police will not tolerate any activity that is involved in drugs. List of properties from which the drug traffickers operate is also being shared with the MCD for further necessary action in this regard,” said the Special CP.

On June 26, a total of 15,000 kg of illegal drugs worth about Rs 2,200 crore in the international market were destroyed as per procedure by the cops at the incinerator located in the SSI Industrial Area, GT Karnal Road,near Jahangirpuri.

According to sources, MDMA or synthetic drugs are usually sold in the form of small pills or capsules, and the price varies from Rs 500 to Rs 3,000 per pill. Cannabis or ganja,is easily available at various hotspots, including JJ clusters and parks across the city at prices ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 5,000.

