Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here seized heroin valued at Rs 14.20 crore from a female Burundian passenger who arrived from Nairobi, officials said on Monday.

Officials said that 2,027 grams of heroin was recovered from the passenger, who arrived by Air Arabia Airways Flight No.G9-458 on Sunday.

Based on passenger profiling and meticulous observation, the sleuths identified and intercepted the passenger, aged about 43. She arrived from Nairobi via Sharjah on July 2.

On examination of her baggage, the officials found 8 traditional African dresses, one ladies handbag, and 3 soaps. The baggage appeared to be heavier than normal weight. On careful opening of side layers of the dresses, the handbag, and the soaps, they found black/clear plastic pouches concealed in each of the layers of the handbag, buttons of dresses, and in the soaps.

The pouches contained brownish white powder which upon testing appeared to be ‘heroin’, a narcotic drug which is prohibited under NDPS Act, 1985. A total of 2,027 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 14.2 crore in the international market was seized.

The passenger has been arrested under NDPS Act, 1985 and sent to judicial custody by the court.

Diligent, alert and prompt action by the Hyderabad Customs officers has resulted in this huge catch of narcotics, the department said.

