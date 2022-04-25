INDIA

Heroin seized at Hyderabad Airport, Malawian woman held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 3.129 kg of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 21.9 crore, from a Malawian woman at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, officials said on Monday.

The seizure and arrest was made on Sunday. The Malawian national was travelling on a business visa by Qatar Airways from Nairobi to Hyderabad via Doha.

Acting on a specific intelligence input, sleuths of DRI, Hyderabad Zone intercepted her for checking. The contraband was found concealed in her trolley bag.

“Thorough examination of her checked-in baggage (trolley bag) by the DRI officers revealed a concealment of 3.129 kg of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 21.90 crore in the international grey market,” the DRI said.

The contraband was tightly packed in two polythene covers and was ingeniously concealed in a specially created false bottom, at the base of the trolley bag.

The passenger was arrested by the DRI and produced before a court, which sent her to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, the DRI said.

