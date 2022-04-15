INDIA

Heroin valued at Rs 1.5 cr seized in Delhi, 2 held

Delhi Police has seized 500 grams heroin valued at Rs 1.5 crore in the international market and arrested two drug traffickers, including a woman, in this connection, an official said here on Friday.

The accused were identified as Aamna (26) and Ravi (22), both residents of Narela, Delhi.

Furnishing details, DCP (outer north district) BK Yadav said a tip-off was received regarding the presence of the accused duo in the outer north area after which the police conducted a raid and arrested both Aamna and Ravi with half Kg of heroin.

“During house search of accused Aamna, packing material (electronic weighing machine, different size polythene pouches) have also been recovered.

Aamna is the main trafficker of Narela and the co-accused, Ravi used to assist her as her carrier,” DCP Yadav said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

The senior police officer informed that Ajmera alias Kabri, elder sister of Aamna, was previously arrested by the Narcotics Cell of outer north district in 2020 in an NDPS case. She is still in judicial custody.

It was officially learnt that the accused Amma used to procure heroin from Pramod Yadav alias Moola, resident of Saroop Nagar, who was also arrested by Special staff in November 2021, during an encounter.

“After the arrest of Pramod Yadav, accused Aamna started receiving heroin from one Imran. Efforts are being made to locate the hideout of the source and their other associates,” the official added.

