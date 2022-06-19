A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team has seized 348 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district and arrested two persons in connection, officials said on Sunday.

The NCB also recovered Rs 3.73 lakhs from the accused, identified as Sagir and Alam.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that the seized heroin was supplied by one Mohammed Atif of Barabanki and thereafter, all out efforts were made to trace the supplier. He was apprehended by the NCB team and being questioned,” said an NCB official.

He also said that the consignment was to be taken to Nepal and then to other countries.

