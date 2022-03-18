The Delhi Police have arrested a 45-year-old woman involved in supplying drugs in the national capital and seized 58 grams of heroin from her, valued at Rs 58 lakh in the international market, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Reeta (name changed), is a resident of Bindapur in Delhi.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shankar Choudhary said that the Cell Against Illegal Foreigner and Narcotics (CAIFAN) of Dwarka district had been receiving information from the past few days that some local peddlers are involved in the supply and distribution of drugs in the area.

“On March 17, at around 12.15 p.m., the police received specific information that supply of contraband was expected to take place at a location in Matiala, Sahyog Vihar Road, near Peer Baba, Bindapur by a local peddler after which a police team laid a trap and apprehended the accused woman from there,” the official said.

The fine quality contraband, suspected to be heroin, was found in two white polythene packets.

The police registered a case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at Bindapur police station and arrested the accused. During interrogation she disclosed that the contraband was purchased from another person.

It was later revealed that the accused had recently become active in Bindapur, Mohan Garden and the West Delhi region which has cheap rentals, and is a good hiding place for persons of various nationalities.

The accused was produced in court and her police remand was obtained.

Several more arrests and recoveries are likely as further investigation is underway, the senior official said.

20220318-172403