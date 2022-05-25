Amazon Prime Video announced today, May 25, 2022 that they have landed the exclusive streaming rights of the Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tara Sutaria starrer, ‘Heropanti 2’. The movie will premiere on the streamer on May 27, 2022 (in 2 days).

‘Heropanti 2’ is the sequel to Tiger Shroff’s 2014 debut movie, ‘Heropanti’. Besides, Tiger, Tara and Nawazuddin, the movie also stars Zakir Hussain and Amrita Singh in pivotal roles.

‘Heropanti 2’ has been directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala who has produced this under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The movie revolves around computer genius Babloo, played by Tiger Shroff and self-made billionaire Inaaya, played by Tara Sutaria.

The duo falls in love but due to some circumstances they break up and part ways. The action and thrill in the movie kicks off then this pair is reunited.

Speaking about his movie landing on Prime Video streamer, Tiger Shroff said, “Heropanti 2 is a complete entertainer and I am happy to announce the digital premiere of the film on Amazon Prime Video, as it helps us reach out to movie lovers across the world. Filled with a lot of action, romance and twists and turns, the audience will enjoy it. I have had a great time working on this film, especially the action sequences and I am thrilled that my fans across the world can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.”

Here is the tweet by Amazon Prime Video India, announcing the premiere of ‘Heropanti 2’:

Yeh trend main kar leta hoon, aap May 27 ko jaake #Heropanti2OnPrime dekh lena 😤 pic.twitter.com/eXP92VXwyv — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 25, 2022

Speaking about the movie’s digital premiere, lead actress Tara Sutaria also said, “Heropanti 2 has loads of action, drama, romance and comedy that I hope our audiences will enjoy. We made the film across so many countries in the world and shot it through the pandemic which was such a unique experience for us all. I look forward to finally being able to share it on an incredible streaming service like Amazon Prime Video on May 27!”