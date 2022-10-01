INDIASPORTS

He’s very supportive’: Bajrang Punia meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Olympic and World Wrestling Championships bronze medallist Bajrang Punia called on Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Saturday.

Amit Shah met him for the first time after he won the World Wrestling Championships Bronze in Belgrade in Serbia.

Speaking with IANS, Bajrang said the Home Minister discussed sports and future tournaments.

“It was great meeting Amit Shah sir. He has always supported the athletes. He congratulated me on the record World Championships bronze medal. He is very supportive and assured all help for future tournaments,” said Bajrang.

Earlier, this week, Bajrang along with World Powerlifting champion Gaurav Sharma met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Bajrang claimed the bronze medal in the men’s 65kg on the final day of the World Wrestling Championships 2022, on September 18. The Haryana grappler – who was wrestling with a bandage on his head due to the injury he sustained during his pre-quarterfinal – produced a spirited fightback against P’erto Rico’s Sebastian Rivera, after being 6-0 down early in the bout.

The 28-year-old eventually cut the lead and was trailing 8-9 heading into the last minute of the second period. The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist then pulled off a two-point takedown in the final 20 seconds to turn the tables and win the bout 10-9.

It was Bajrang’s fourth medal at the world championships (silver in 2018, bronze medals in 2013 and 2019).

20221001-164204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    What’s it like working with southern superstars? Ask Kanishka Soni

    Monoclonal antibody can change Covid scenario: Gangaram Hospital

    Delhi-NCR to witness moderate rain with thunderstorms

    ED now confirms raids in Punjab