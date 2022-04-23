Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) director of cricket operations Mike Hesson is wary of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson’s “methodical ways”, saying that that fact that the New Zealander has been able to get the best out of his team on so many occasions this year makes them really tough opponents.

RCB will take on SRH at the Brabourne Stadium later on Saturday and with SRH gradually moving up the points table on the back of four successive wins, the momentum is on their side.

Hesson, when asked what strategy Williamson might employ against RCB, said, “Well, Kane’s pretty methodical in terms of how he prepares. He’s very professional. He’s obviously brought that team together after a tough start losing the first couple of games. There was talk about them being out of their depth, and they’re far from that. He’s got the best out of their seam bowling attack.”

At the halfway mark of the league phase of IPL 2022, RCB sit third on the points table level on points with the other two teams above with five wins. With the SRH challenge next and an important second half of the season to look forward to, Hesson felt that an ideal situation at this stage for RCB would have been a top-two place.

“You want to push for one of those top-two spots, and that’s something we’re trying to do — getting better every game, and if we do that, we’re gonna give ourselves a chance,” said Hesson.

On what does he make of the SRH team’s composition ahead of the big evening game, Hesson said, “It’s a diverse group — left-armers, right-armers, plenty of pace on offer, and if Washington Sundar is back, some experience with the spin bowling as well. They’re a well-rounded bowling attack. With the bat, obviously, Kane carries quite a burden there with the bat upfront, and his wicket is gonna be huge for us.”

