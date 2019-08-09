Hezbollah chief extends support to Iranian FM over US sanctions

Beirut, Aug 15 (IANS) Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese party Hezbollah, sent a letter of support to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif over US sanctions against the minister, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

“You, your Excellency, are the voice of truth in all international forums,” Nasrallah said in his letter carried by the NNA on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

“They aimed at besieging and terrorizing you but you have become stronger and you will always be a defender for the oppressed and vulnerable,” he added.

Nasrallah said the letter was sent on Aug 14 because this is the date that marks the end of the 2006 Israeli war against Lebanon and the defeat of the enemy.

On July 31, the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against Zarif by freezing any assets the Iranian minister may have in the United States.

Ties between the United States and Iran have deteriorated significantly since Washington withdrew from the landmark 2015 Iranian nuclear deal in May 2018 and later re-imposed energy and financial sanctions on the Islamic republic.

–IANS

rt/