Hezbollah denies being involved in deal to release Israeli agent

Beirut, March 21 (IANS) Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the resistance had nothing to do with the decision issued by a military court in Lebanon to acquit Amer Fakhoury, the former head of an Israeli-linked prison.

Nasrallah made the remarks in a speech on Friday broadcasted on the al-Manar local TV channel, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lebanon’s Military Tribunal issued a decision on Tuesday to drop charges against Fakhoury who has been accused of collaborating with Israel in torturing prisoners in Khiam in southern Lebanon.

Fakhoury has been imprisoned in Lebanon since September 2019.

Later in the day, Lebanon’s State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat asked the state commissioner to submit an appeal against the Military Tribunal’s decision to release Fakhoury.

However, a US Marine Osprey was seen landing at the American embassy in Lebanon on Thursday and flew Fakhoury out of the country.

Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Nassif Hitti summoned US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea over Fakhoury’s release.

–IANS

ksk/