Hezbollah militant killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon’s southern border

A Hezbollah militant was killed in Israeli attacks on border areas in southern Lebanon, a Lebanese military source said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Saturday that the Hezbollah militant died from Israeli airstrikes on the village of Aita al-Shaab, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli warplanes and drones carried out six airstrikes targetting houses and forests in the border areas, destroying six houses and damaging another 15, according to the source.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance, the military wing of Hezbollah, said its fighters carried out 10 attacks on 10 Israeli sites, killing one and injuring another.

Later on Saturday, Israeli media reported that three soldiers were wounded on the country’s border with Lebanon and were transported by helicopter to Rambam hospital in Haifa, a northern Israeli port city.

The Lebanon-Israel border has witnessed increased tension since October 8, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Shebaa Farms in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 144 on the Lebanese side, including 99 Hezbollah members, a Lebanese soldier, one member of the Amal Movement, 16 members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and 27 civilians, including three journalists, according to Lebanese security sources.

