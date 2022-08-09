Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has warned Israel against making any miscalculations toward Lebanon, stressing that the Lebanese party will spare no efforts to protect Lebanon’s oil and gas.

“We are very serious in our fight for Lebanon’s wealth. We should be ready for all options in response to Israeli threats,” Nasrallah said on Tuesday in a televised speech commemorating the Shia holy day of Ashura, sending a clear message that Hezbollah is prepared for military actions.

He warned enemies not to commit any error with Lebanon and its people, or with the “stronger than ever” resistance in Lebanon on the issues of oil and gas, or maritime borders, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanese authorities are trying to reach a solution with Israel to end a dispute over maritime borders which has escalated after Israel on June 5 sent a vessel to the Karish field, which Israel claims is within its economic zone while Lebanon claims it is in disputed waters.

US energy envoy Amos Hochstein announced earlier in August that he was optimistic about reaching a solution to maritime dispute between Lebanon and Israel following his visits to both countries.

