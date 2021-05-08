Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned the Israeli Arm off any escalation attempts against Lebanon during the manoeuvers the military plans to hold at the borders starting Sunday.

“Any folly or any attempt to change rules of engagements won’t go unanswered. We are ready to defend our country,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech on the occasion of the international Quds (Jerusalem) Day on Friday.

Hezbollah will not forgive any hostile action toward Lebanon, he added.

The Hezbollah leader noted that Israel has been planning for these manoeuvers for months and these frequent operations reflect the weakness of the Israeli Army.

“If the Israeli army were strong enough, it would not need all these manoeuvers,” he said.

Nasrallah also saluted the Palestinian people for confronting the Israeli occupation.

