A fraudster Rahul Kumar Yadav (21), who used to cheat people through a mobile app on the pretext of providing them loans was arrested by the Cyber Police Station of Rohini.

DCP Rohini, Pranab Tayal, said that a person Krishna had filed a complaint of cheating at the NCRP portal against Yadav who had obtained the victim’s details i.e. IDs, bank passbook, e-mail ID.

Krishna mentioned in the complaint that he had joined various WhatsApp groups and in one of those groups he saw a post regarding loans at low interest rates.

“The complainant contacted the mobile number provided in the post and asked for the process to get the loan. The accused asked the complainant to provide the details. Later, the accused sent a link for downloading a loan app namely RING,” said the official.

The app was downloaded by Krishna and he then provided the OTP to the accused.

The app showed Rs 5000 in the wallet but later the same was withdrawn in two transactions without his knowledge. On the basis of the complaint and a preliminary enquiry, a case under section 420 of the IPC was registered at PS Cyber Rohini and the investigation of the case was taken up.

In order to apprehend the culprit, a team was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Ajay Dalal, SHO, Cyber Police Station.

During the course of investigation, on the basis of technical analysis, money trail and local intelligence, it was learnt that the alleged fraudster was based in Dwarka. Subsequently, local intelligence was gathered about the suspect.

“Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Yadav was arrested with the help of technical surveillance. He disclosed that he along with one of his aides used to make fraud money transactions on the pretext of providing loans through online apps,” said the official.

Eleven mobile phones, one credit, one debit card, three PCs and eight SIM cards were recovered from him.

Yadav said that he used to work in Indiabulls Dhani which provides loans and he learnt about loans through online apps. There he befriended a girl who worked as a caller in that branch. They both started luring people through a WhatsApp group for providing loans at low interest rates through RING app.

They used to make fraud transactions. The money was then transferred to the UPI account of the accused and later the accused encashed the same from the CSC centres available in the nearby areas.

