New Delhi, Feb 19 ( IANS ) Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava while addressing the media during the annual Press Conference said that the Delhi Police had used hi-tech methods such as DNA fingerprinting, Facial Recognition System (FRS), e-Vahan database, drone mapping and geo location to identify and arrest the rioters involved in the Delhi riots.

He said the Delhi Police used video analytics and FRS to analyse CCTV footage to identify the accused in the riots. The police also retrieved deleted data from electronic device like mobile phones, used geo-location to ascertain the presence of the rioters and also used drone mapping for crime scene reconstruction during Delhi riots.

Use of DNA finger printing, e-Vahan database, facial recognition, fund flow analysis and forensic teams comprising physical, chemical, biological and ballistic were also pressed into action. Analysis of videos and photographs through open sources were also used to investigate the cases along with the handwriting, he added.

He said three Special Investigation Teams ( SIT ) were formed to investigate the cases. While one of the cases was registered to unearth the conspiracy behind the riots, which was investigated by the Special Cell while the remaining cases were investigated by northeast district police.

A total of 755 FIRs were registered and 1818 people arrested so far in 400 cases in Delhi riots which resulted in the death of 53 people in February last year.

–IANS

zaz/ash