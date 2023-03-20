ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation

NewsWire
‘Tere Sheher Mein’ actress Hiba Nawab, who is currently seen playing the role of Sayuri in the show, ‘Woh Toh Albela’, spoke about her role and how her character has changed and developed over time.

She said: “For the past few years, as I’ve been playing the role of Sayuri, I’ve seen her personality change and develop in a way that makes me feel a great connection to my character. Sayuri is a young woman with unique viewpoints and thoughts on her life and motivation.”

“After getting married, her small world enlarges as she begins a new family. She was initially quiet and reserved, but after becoming a mother, she has developed into a woman who is both resilient and strong.”

Hiba was also seen in the TV shows such as ‘Jijaji Chhat Per Hain’, ‘Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai’, ‘Saat Phere’, ‘Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, among others.

She added more about her role and how much she enjoys playing a mother on screen.

“As shown by my character Sayuri, motherhood is a lovely aspect of a woman, and I feel amazing to be portraying such a character since it’s tender and also touches the heart of the viewers. Even though I am not a mother in real life, I can feel every feeling a mother has when portraying this character,” she added.

Lastly, she concluded: “This is something new for me, and I feel like it’s been good. I’m in awe of how far the show has progressed and how we have now surpassed the 300-episode mark. I hope there are many more events like this, and that we hit even more significant milestones.”

‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ airs on Star Bharat.

