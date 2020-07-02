Hidden in a secret cavity, 500 kg of cannabis recovered

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has seized 500 kg of contraband cannabis, valued at more than Rs 5 crore in the international market, brought here in a truck, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the cannabis was smuggled in a specially-made cavity in a truck from Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry to Delhi and UP.

Truck driver Gulfam, a resident of Baghpat in UP, was arrested and interrogated.

During interrogation, he told police that he has been working as a driver with UP roadways from last 3-4 years. In due course of time, he came in contact with some people of his village who used to sell ‘Ganja’. They lured him to smuggle it from Andhra Pradesh through which he could earn Rs 30,000 per trip.

Few days back, he was given a truck loaded with soaps to be delivered in Hyderabad. After delivering the consignment, he drove the empty truck to Rajahmundry where the contraband was loaded in the secret cavity.

“A part of the contraband was to be handed over at Ghazipur, Delhi and remaining was meant for Baghpat. Police nabbed him while he was waiting for the receiver near Samshan Ghat in Ghazipur,” Rakesh Paweriya, DCP Crime Branch (Narcotics) said.

