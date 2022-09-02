INDIA

High alert sounded along Cauvery, Kollidam river banks as reservoirs near full capacity

The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department has issued a high alert along the banks of rivers Cauvery and Kollidam as almost all the reservoirs along the western ghats reaching their maximum capacity and catchment areas getting incessant rains.

According to officials of the Western Ghats, the Stanley Reservoir, the Bhavani Sagar Reservoir, Amaravathi Dam, Nanganchiar dam and Kudangru dam were full and were discharging almost their entire quantum of water.

There is also a prospect of an increase in the flow of jungle streams due to the heavy rains in the western and southern districts of the state.

R. Sornakumar, Superintending Engineer, Water Resources Department, Tiruchi while speaking to media persons said: “We are on high alert as the catchment areas of various dams continue to experience heavy rains.”

The Water Resources Department officials also said that at present the focus is on draining the flood water with minimum impact on the agricultural standing crops and infrastructure.

It may be noted that both Cauvery and Kollidam rivers are on spate and senior officials of the Water Resources Department are camping at Tiruchi to monitor the situation in the district which is affected in a big way.

Earth sliding has been reported in some areas near the banks of Cauvery and Kollidam rivers and this has also caused alerts over the banks. There has been no respite to rains in many interior areas of the state leading to most of the rivers overflowing.

