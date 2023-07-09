INDIA

High-altitude tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday witnessed season’s first snowfall, the weather office in Shimla said.

However, the state capital Shimla and Manali experienced overnight rain, pushing the mercury down by several notches.

The high-altitude Spiti and Lahaul valleys experienced moderate snowfall, making hill stations Kaza, Losar and Chicham more picturesque.

Hills overlooking the picturesque tourist destination of Chitkul, a village close to China border, in Kinnaur district and the majestic Rohtang Pass (13,050 feet), located 52 km from Manali, experienced snowfall.

“High-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur and Shimla districts have been experiencing light to moderate snow since Saturday night, while mid and lower hills getting widespread rain,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department told IANS.

The department’s forecast said heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the state till Monday.

