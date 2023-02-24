Chhattisgarh Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo on Friday asserted that the issue of Chief Ministership is still open in the state and the Congress high command has to take decision on it.

Speaking to IANS, Singh Deo, who is pressing for change since incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel completed 2.5 years in his tenure, opined: “Who doesn’t want to become Chief Minister… there are now months left into new elections, but the high command has to take view on it. “

“If anybody is in politics, he wants to definitely become CM… if someone plays cricket, he wants to become captain.”

Singh Deo had met Mallikarjun Kharge when he was elected as Congress President but he did not disclose what transpired at their meeting.

However, sources close to him indicate that he apprised him of what was committed in 2018 when Baghel was given the baton and it was said that after 2.5 years he will be made the Chief Minister.

Supporters of Singh Deo have been pushing for change and Singh Deo himseld had met Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the past on the issue of leadership rotation.

However when the issue was raised, Baghel paraded his loyalist MLAs in Delhi to keep the pressure on the party and since then the matter has being going on.

The Congress plenary is going on in Raipur and the party is hopeful to carve a new roadmap to win elections, which includes Chhattisgarh which is scheduled to go for polls this year.

20230224-184605