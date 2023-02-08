INDIA

High concentration of heavy metals in groundwater in Chennai: Report

NewsWire
0
0

High concentration of heavy metals like cadmium and nickel has been found in groundwater in around 45 locations in Chennai, according to a study.

The study on groundwater contamination was conducted in pre and post monsoon periods in 2022.

The study found that in groundwater samples collected from 45 locations in Greater Chennai city, presence of cadmium and nickel was 15 and seven times higher than what is prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The study found that the presence of lead was high in 25 locations while that of nickel in higher volume was present in 13 locations. Cadmium and chromium were also present above the normal values in the ground water samples collected from some areas of the city.

The report found that at Nagalkeni, the concentration of cadmium was 15 times higher than what was prescribed. In Villivakkam and Vasantham Colony in Chennai, the amount of nickel was seven times higher than the prescribed value.

The study also found that Pammal was the most vulnerable in terms of groundwater contamination with heavy metals present much above the prescribed standards in all the areas in the zone.

Another important factor that the study revealed was that lackluster Metrowater supply had led to increased household expenditure for water. People have to spend money to buy water purifiers due to contaminated groundwater while the poor supply of Metrowater leads to buying bottled and canned water from informal sources.

The study also brought to light the fact that a poor man spends one out of every 10 rupees he earns on drinking water. This drops to 50 paise and 25 paise among the lower middle-income groups.

20230208-170404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maximum, minimum temperatures drop across J&K

    IRDAI should exercise caution, be customer friendly while relaxing regulations: Experts

    Kerala lawyer’s decomposed body found in flat

    Shares of two Tata group companies on the upswing