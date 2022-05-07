The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday adjourned till May 10, the hearing on BJP leader Tejinder Bagga’s case in which the police of three states were involved.

The Punjab government, in its habeas plea, moved two applications — one for making the Centre a party to the case and the second for direction to Delhi and Haryana Police to preserve the CCTV cameras.

Adjourning the matter, the Bench of Justice G.S. Gill sought a status report on or before Tuesday.

A day earlier, the state filed habeas corpus petition against the Haryana government, alleging that 12 Punjab police officers involved in the arrest of Bagga have been detained by Haryana police in Kurukshetra.

Also Punjab sought the custody of Bagga, the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, who was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month.

In its plea, the Punjab government has alleged that when Punjab Police was taking Bagga to SAS Nagar (Mohali) to produce him before the area magistrate, the Haryana Police stopped them midway and brought them to the Kurukshetra where his custody was given to Delhi Police.

After the high court adjourned proceedings till Tuesday, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain, who is representing Delhi Police, told the media: “The Punjab government today hasn’t formally filed any application, but we received copies of two applications.

“One, for impeding police commissioner and second for direction to Delhi and Haryana Police that CCTV cameras may be preserved. When applications will be listed on Tuesday, we’ll reply.”

Delhi Police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry, on Friday took Bagga’s custody and later released him after legal process.

Delhi Police on Friday lodged two cases against Punjab Police in connection with his arrest.

Punjab Police, while taking Bagga to Mohali from Delhi, was stopped midway by the Haryana Police after Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of Bagga’s father.

