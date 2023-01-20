The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday cleared the way for the Global City project to come up at Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) land in Gurugram.

The court quashed the last public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the gram panchayat of Garauli Khurd regarding 1,080 acres of HSIIDC land. This decision has paved the way for the e-auction of land parcels in the Global City project being set up on 1,003 acres of the HSIIDC land.

Now it will be easier to execute various activities related to this project.

Global City, to be built in Gurugram, is one of the major projects of the government. Tenders for development works worth Rs 900 crore regarding it have already been floated.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also visited the site and said it would prove to be a millstone in the development of Haryana.

Describing Gurugram as an icon city on the global map, he said out of the 500 world’s Fortune companies, 400 have their offices here and it has now become an international city. He said the world’s largest jungle safari will also be developed in Gurugram and Nuh districts in the Aravalli mountain range on about 10,000 acres.

Notably, 1,003 acres of HSIIDC land in Khandsa, Narsinghpur, Mohammadpur Jharsa, Garauli Khurd and Garhi Harsaru villages in Gurugram district is being used for the development of Global City.

The HSIIDC is the developer of the project, and will also provide roads, water and other arrangements. The construction of the plot is to be done by only those companies that have invested in the project. Plots in Global City will be auctioned on the mixed land format.

20230120-172805