High Court seeks report from Jharkhand government on mob lynching

Ranchi, July 8 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday sought a report from the state government on the mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on June 17 and the violence that took place in Ranchi during an agitation to protest the tragedy.

A division bench of Justice H.C. Mishra and Justice Deepak Roshan was hearing a PIL filed by Pankaj Yadav. It has asked the state government to reply in a week and posted the next hearing on July 15.

Ansari was brutally thrashed by a mob on suspicion of a bike theft and forced to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’. He died five days in judicial custody. Eleven people have been arrested in the case.

To protest the incident, thousands of Muslims took to streets of the state capital Ranchi on July 5 without the permission of the district authorities.

At some point, the demonstration turned violent with the protesters going on rampage smashing vehicles and trying to set alight a school bus. They also stabbed a man and brutally thrashed another. No arrests have been made so far despite the police having cctv footage of the incident.

