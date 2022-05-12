HEALTHWORLD

High Covid-19 caseload in Australia sparks concern for healthcare system

NewsWire
0
0

The state of Western Australia (WA) continues to see a spike in Covid-19 infections, which arouses concern for its healthcare system.

WA Health recorded 16,670 new Covid-19 cases till 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, a slight drop from Wednesday’s17,033 cases, a record peak for the state since the pandemic began in Australia in early 2020.

There were 275 people hospitalised with eight in the intensive care unit recorded during the same period. The state also reported a further six deaths dating back to May 3, Xinhua news agency reported.

WA Premier, Mark McGowan told the press on Wednesday that though the caseload is high, the cases being hospitalisation and intensive care are still below what was predicted.

He also highlighted the rates at which unvaccinated residents were being hospitalised.

“More than 50 per cent of the people in hospital haven’t had their third vaccine dose, that’s a large statistic, 27 per cent of people in hospital haven’t had one vaccine dose, now what that says to me is if you’re not vaccinated, you run the risk of adverse outcomes,” McGowan said.

However, the surge of Covid-19 infections still prompted calls for a reintroduction of restrictions as there are concerns that the state’s healthcare system may be impacted.

Australian Medical Association WA President, Mark Duncan-Smith said the state’s current infection rates were the equivalent of New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, having more than 50,000 cases a day, according to local media SBS News.

“There are already critical staff shortages, critical ramping and elective surgery being canceled because ICUs are full,” he said.

Duncan-Smith also called for a return of some restrictions measures such as the mandatory indoor mask.

“Just as it has taken a week for the numbers to go up significantly following the reduced restrictions and dropping the mask mandate, any new public health initiatives will take a week before they have any effect.”

“In that week there is a danger that our medical system may get smashed.”

20220512-123402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zimbabwe receives second batch of Chinese vaccines

    AIIMS Dir receives second dose of Covid Vaccine at hospital

    Coimbatore tops in vaccination coverage: TN Health Minister

    Delhi HC pulls up govt, MCDs over failure to control dengue...