High cut-offs but top Delhi colleges still see huge enrollment

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The first two days of admission into the Delhi University have seen scores of students getting into their dream college even after the high cut-off levels, as colleges made a large number of enrollments into some popular courses.

According to initial trends, most of the colleges in North Campus offering popular courses like BA (Hons) in Political Science, English, Psychology, History and even BA (Prog) have received good numbers of students and have already filled up about 40-50 per cent of seats.

Some colleges like Hindu have even enrolled more students than the seats in various courses, while colleges like the SRCC have enrolled over 130 students for about 170 seats available in BA (Hons) Economics and 266 students in B.Com (Hons.) for 692 seats available.

Though the students looked confused when it came to deciding the course over college, most decided to plump for the college rather than the course. Most of them gave up admission into their preferred subject for the sake of getting admissions in the reputed colleges.

“My daughter always wanted to study Commerce… she even met cut-off criteria of some colleges in South Campus but then she decided to take admission in English (Hons) of Ramjas as the college is reputed one,” said Pranay Kanojia who was standing outside the institution waiting for his daughter to get enrollment in the college.

However, recent trends suggests that the 2nd and 3rd cut-offs might not bring much hopes for the students hoping to get into North Campus colleges like the Shri Ram College of Commerce, Hindu and Hansraj. With almost 40-50 per cent seats filled for the popular courses, its unlikely that the college will drop cut-offs with huge difference.

Students and parents though hope to get the cut-offs down by at least one to two percent.

“Just one percent down and I can get into the Hansraj’s Economic Honours course… I hope 2nd cut-off will bring smile on our faces,” said Ritansh Bhatia, who took admission at the DCAC college.

–IANS

rag/vd