High-voltage electioneering in Karnataka’s Varuna constituency continued as a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned for BJP candidate and Housing Minister V. Somanna, the Congress on Thursday roped in Kannada superstars and actors to seek support for its candidate Siddaramaiah.

The BJP is making an all out effort to wrest the seat from Congress.

Siddaramaiah, who had earlier declared that he won’t even visit the constituency, had to rush and carry out the day-long campaigning.

The BJP held a massive public rally by the Union Home Minister.

Shah and former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa had appealed to people to defeat Siddaramaiah.

To counter, Siddaramaiah participated in a roadshow in the constituency along with Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar. Actress-turned politician Ramya aka Divyaspandana, lead actress Nishvika Naidu, Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of Shivarajkumar also took part in the event and pledged support to Siddaramaiah.

Famous Kannada actor Duniya Vijay also took part in the roadshow.

Siddaramaiah stated that the roadshow by Shivarajkumar in the constituency has strengthened his position. He also thanked Dr Rajkumar’s family for supporting him.

“I need not tell you about the development work done by Siddaramaiah. You all know about it. My father (Kannada film legend Rajkumar) had very good rapport with Siddaramaiah. You have to make him win,” he said.

Hitting out at Siddaramaiah, Somanna said Varuna constituency does not have a college, hospital and proper roads. In Badami, the constituency represented by Siddaramiah in 2018, he did not take up any development activity. “There should be a commitment even to pay back the people,” he said.

“Siddaramaiah has grown desperate and roped in film stars for campaigning. He earlier maintained he will come for campaigning for only one day and now he is coming everyday. I have a very good relationship with Dr Rajkumar family. I have built a big hospital in the name of late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar,” he said.

Somanna maintained that he did not understand why Shivarajkumar took up campaigning for Siddaramaiah. To gather people for his programmes, Siddaramaiah is coming with film stars, Somanna claimed.

