High-end GTA carjacking ring dismantled

Since March 2020, the Region of Peel has experienced an increase in incidents of high-end vehicle thefts, often involving the use of weapons and threats of violence by the suspects, news release from Peel police said.

In some instances, suspects were responding to advertisements for the sale of a vehicle. In others, the suspects would find cars on roadways and intentionally cause a minor rear-end collision. It is believed this criminal organization were involved in over 20 high end vehicle thefts and carjackings which occurred throughout the GTA.

Over the past several months, investigators from the Peel Regional Police Central Robbery Bureau, with assistance from members of York Regional Police, Halton Regional Police, Toronto Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police identified several suspects in relation to this violent series of carjackings.

According to the media statement, over the course of the last several weeks’ numerous search warrants were executed and a total of 8 suspects have been charged with 47 offences. The seized property includes eight high-end vehicles along with over $30,000 in cash, keys for other high-end vehicles, and approximately one kilogram of fentanyl and a quantity of cocaine. Total value of seized property is approximately $1,100,000.

Deputy Chief Milinovich said, “This is an incredibly violent crime which threatens our community’s safety and results in severe trauma for our victims. It will not be tolerated and is a priority for our service. The results of this project are demonstration of that commitment from our investigators, policing partners, and the community. Collectively, we will have an impact.”

The following is a list of those arrested and charged:

Harison Wijayawickrama, a 24-year-old man from Mississauga, has been charged with 20 different criminal offences including; robbery, wear a disguise, dangerous operation, theft of motor vehicle and fail to comply with court order.

Mehki Hyman, a 20-year-old man from Whitby, has been charged with 13 different criminal offences including; robbery, use imitation firearm, wear a disguise, dangerous operation, obstruct Peace officer and fail to comply with court order.

Andrew Drever, a 27-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with robbery x3, possession for the purpose x2 for cocaine and fentanyl and possession of property obtained by crime.

Manjot Grewal, a 23-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Abishan Jegatheesan, a 22-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with robbery x3 and breach probation order.

Lovepreet Gill, a 23-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Tanhar Rashid, a 27-year-old man from Mississauga, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Wanted on a warrant for the offence of robbery is Rodel Seelochan, a 27-year-old man from Mississauga, who remains outstanding.

Peel Regional Police would like to remind the public of the following safety tips to prevent becoming a victim to this type of incident:

If you believe you were intentionally contacted by another vehicle, remain in your car and dial 9-1-1

If you are involved in an accident, exit the car and remove the keys from the ignition

Report any suspicious activity, especially if you think someone is following you

Do not attempt to stop the fleeing motor vehicle

Anyone with information on these incidents or potential dashcam video of these incidents are asked to call investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453–2121, ext. 3410.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by visiting PeelCrimeStoppers.ca.