Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are seeking suspects after an armed robbery with gunfire occurred at a jewelry store in Markham.

On Thursday, May 18, at 3:10 p.m., police received multiple calls about a robbery at a jewelry store in a mall in the area of Steeles Avenue and Kennedy Road. Officers were told that a male suspect in a suit rang the store’s doorbell and waited for an employee to unlock the door, then assaulted the employee and entered with three other suspects. The suspects smashed a display case and took high-end watches. A firearm was discharged in the course of the robbery, but nobody was shot. The suspects then exited the store and fled in a vehicle. Thankfully nobody was physically harmed in this incident.

One suspect is described as male, brown skinned, 20 to 30 years, 5’6” in height, with a slim build, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a grey two-piece suit with a blue dress shirt and black shoes. The other suspects are described as males wearing dark clothing with hoods and masks.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are urged to come forward, along with anyone who has a video recording of the area around the time of the incident.

Information about this robbery can be provided to the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630. Alternatively, information may also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or going online at www.1800222tips.com.

Police offered important advice to help protect businesses.

Security systems (including alarms and video) should be installed, monitored and regularly maintained, police said. At night, or when there are minimal staff or people around, or in businesses with valuables in stock, consider locking the doors and using a buzz-in system with a video-recorded entryway that has two-way voice communication. Speak with customers before letting them in and if you don’t feel comfortable, trust your instincts, they added.