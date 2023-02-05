High jumper Tejaswin Shankar clinched the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix title, the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting, here on Saturday night.

Commonwealth bronze medallist Tejaswin Shankar showcased a faultless performance up to his winning height of 2.26m in the men’s high jump.

In his first competition out of college, the 24-year-old, who won his second NCAA title for Kansas State last year, cleared 2.14m, 2.19m, 2.23m and 2.26m on his first attempts before taking three attempts at a would-be PB of 2.30m.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 60m the two-time world 200m champion Noah Lyles held off his US compatriot by just 0.002 with a performance that got him the PB.

In a photo finish to separate their 6.51 runs, Lyles clocked 6.507 and Bromell 6.509. The former had been 0.01 off his PB of 6.55 when winning his heat.

In her first ever 60m race, world 400m hurdles record-holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (UAS) clocked 7.33 to finish fifth in the first heat and miss out on the final by 0.01. World 200m champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica was also testing her speed in Boston and ran 7.34, finishing fifth in her own heat.

