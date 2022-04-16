WORLD

High-level Eritrean delegation visits Sudan

NewsWire
0
0

Chairman of Sudan’s transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan received a high-level Eritrean delegation, including Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Adviser to Eritrean President Yemane Gebreab, the Sovereign Council said in a statement.

The delegation on Saturday conveyed a written message from Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, wishing Sudan progress, development and stability, according to the statement.

The delegation also reviewed an Eritrean proposal aimed at narrowing the differences among Sudanese parties in order to settle the current political crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, Al-Burhan stressed the deeply-rooted Sudanese-Eritrean ties, commending Eritrea’s support to Sudan and the issues at the regional and international forums, the statement said.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on October 25, 2021, and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

20220417-041002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    G7 concerned by Russian troop build-up on Ukraine border

    US House votes to censure Republican Congressman Gosar for posting controversial...

    Pakistan govt to produce biopics on Babar, Tipu Sultan

    US launches task force to target Russian Oligarchs