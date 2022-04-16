Chairman of Sudan’s transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan received a high-level Eritrean delegation, including Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Adviser to Eritrean President Yemane Gebreab, the Sovereign Council said in a statement.

The delegation on Saturday conveyed a written message from Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, wishing Sudan progress, development and stability, according to the statement.

The delegation also reviewed an Eritrean proposal aimed at narrowing the differences among Sudanese parties in order to settle the current political crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

For his part, Al-Burhan stressed the deeply-rooted Sudanese-Eritrean ties, commending Eritrea’s support to Sudan and the issues at the regional and international forums, the statement said.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on October 25, 2021, and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

