To ensure smooth and safe travel for devotees going for the Amarnath Yatra, Punjab’s Special Director General of Police, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla on Monday presided over a high-level meeting of police, army, and the civil administration to take stock of the security arrangements.

The meeting, which was held in Pathankot, focused on strategic preparations for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, encompassing diverse aspects such as police deployment, security measures, traffic management, and disaster management.

The Special DGP also deliberated on concerns, including camp security, the establishment of a resilient communication network, meticulous plan for traffic regulation along the national highway and other thoroughfares.

He also asked the officers concerned to make appropriate arrangements for parking, and the use strategic deployment of forces across all four yatra routes, including from Shambhu Border to Phillaur, Phillaur to Bhogpur, Bhogpur to Pathankot, and Pathankot to Lakhanpur Barrier.

Notably, the Punjab stretch spanning from Shambhu to Madhopur has been divided into four sectors – Shambu to Phillaur, Phillaur to Bhogpur, Bhogpur to Mukerian, and Mukerian to Madhopur.

Emphasising the crucial role of close coordination among officers, security agencies, and the civil administration, the Special DGP stressed on the need for meticulous planning and effective mechanisms to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra. He exhorted officers to pay special attention to vulnerable locations and base camps, besides directing them to ensure robust security arrangements at such areas.

While underscoring the necessity of comprehensive disaster management arrangements to address any natural calamities that may arise, he stressed on the need to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) to handle eventualities such as fire incidents or flashfloods.

