High-level teams visit DTR to probe tiger deaths

Within hours of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announcing a probe into tiger deaths in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), a high-level investigation teams have reached DTR and visited the spots where carcasses of the big cats were spotted since April 21.

Separate teams visited different spots on Saturday.

UP forest minister Arun Saxena visited the forest areas of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and Dudhwa buffer zone to probe the reasons and circumstances leading to tiger casualties in quick succession.

Additional chief secretary (forest) Manoj Singh visited Dakeriya village while Mamata Sanjeev Dubey, head of forest force, visited Bilraya range.

They closely studied the post-mortem reports also and spoke to experts, who conducted preliminary post-mortem and those at Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareilly where a detailed autopsy was conducted.

“The carcass of tigers had all their organs in place, including claws. This ruled out the poaching aspect,” said a team member on Sunday.

The forest minister will now hand over a probe report to the chief minister.

The report includes details of investigations, circumstances that led to death of tigers, action taken and suggestions for improving the working in Dudhwa Tiger Range (DTR).

The DTR is facing a shortage of staff. There are 102 beats and 34 people on it. More details about DTR are also in the report.

20230611-082005

