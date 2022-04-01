Actor Amit Antil, who is known for featuring in shows like ‘Savdhaan India: India Fight Back’, ‘Kalash… Ek Vishwaas’ among others, will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in the series ‘Akhada’, directed by Ashu Chabra.

He says: “‘Akhada’ is a story of a wrestler and his struggles. I play a police officer Baljeet Singh in it. I got to do a very strong role in it. The story has Haryanvi background and as I belong from Haryana itself so I could connect very well with my role.”

Amit, who started his career in entertainment industry after participating in reality TV show, ‘India’s Got Talent’ and will be next seen in upcoming Bollywood movies ‘Zufash’ and ‘Mujahid’ took inspiration from Salman Khan for his role.

He adds: “I took inspiration from Salman Khan sir to play a police. I always wanted to play a character like him in ‘Dabangg’. Even I really enjoy watching Ajay Devgan sir essaying strong role of a police man. So I always was keen for such a role. I play a police who is very loyal and devoted to his duty and follows rule and regulations strictly. Apart from that I function in my own style which gives out a very strong message to the society for its welfare.”

