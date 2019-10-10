High on glamour quotient

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANSlife) Bollywood divas Rakulpreet Singh, Athiya Shetty, Neha Dhupia and Sobhita Dhulipala walked the ramp on the third day of Lakme Make-up India Fashion Week SS’20 on Friday, while BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi turned showstopper for one of the designers showcasing their spring/summer collection 2020.

Rakulpreet sashayed the ramp for designer Divya Reddy, wearing an off-white, sheer gown with a trail and heavily embellished with mirrors. The “De De Pyaar De” actress also adorned subtle make-up and a sleek hair-do.

Athiya Shetty closed the show for designer Mahima Mahajan, wearing a navy blue choli with mirror work and a heavy organza nude coloured skirt with floral prints. The actress looked ravishing as he left her hair open with beachy waves and wore a statement diamond necklace to complete the look.

Wearing a gorgette drape saree in ivory colour with red abstract print, Sobhita strutted the runway for designer Bhumika Sharma. Her sleek hair-do and subtle make-up added extra oomph to her look.

Making a comeback on the ramp after a gap of one-and-a-half years was actress Neha Dhupia, walking for designer Nidhika Shekhar. Last time Neha walked the ramp was when she was six-month pregnant. She completed her look with a golden choker, open straight hair and glossy make-up.

Shazia was the showstopper for designer Rahul and Anushka. She wore a black tassar silk saree with broad silver border. The politician also wore a bindi and a mangtika to add glamour to her look.

