HomeINDIAHigh performance computing systems backbone of IMD's monsoon research
INDIA

High performance computing systems backbone of IMD’s monsoon research

By NewsWire
0
4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is continuously working on improving operational forecasting models for various weather and climate extreme events to help farmers and others, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

“India has augmented its capability of High-Performance Computing (HPC) system, which is the backbone of the monsoon research and operational services in the country,” Earth Sciences Minister Dr Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.

“India has the fourth best computing facilities in the world for weather – it is close to 10 petaflops capacity now – and climate services and the Monsoon Mission has helped in the significant improvement of monsoon forecasts in all time scales, right from short-range to seasonal,” he said.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences had launched an ambitious and well-resourced research programme on mission mode, called the Monsoon Mission. The first phase of the mission was implemented during 2012-2017 and the second phase (2017-22) is underway.

The Minister also said that India is now proud of having one of the best prediction systems for generating real time forecasts and warnings in all spatial scales from a location to block, district, meteorological subdivisions and homogeneous regions and temporal scales of a few hours (nowcast), 3 days (short range forecast), 4-7 days (medium range forecast), 1-4 weeks (extended range forecast), and one month to a season (long range forecast).

Dr Singh also said that the IMD is issuing Impact Based Forecast (IBF), which give details of what the weather will do rather than what the weather will be. “It contains the details of impacts expected from the severe weather elements and guidelines to general public about do’s and don’ts while getting exposed to severe weather conditions like cyclone, heat wave, thunderstorm and heavy rainfall. IMD also runs an operational Agrometeorological Advisory Services (AAS) viz., Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS) scheme for the benefit of farming community in the country.”

20211208-233633

Previous articleTwo held for cheating elderly people with ATM cards in Delhi
Next articleOntario extending COVID-19 paid sick days program till July end
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.