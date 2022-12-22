A high-pitched argument between an air- passenger and one of the crew members of an IndiGo flight has gone viral on social media.

The argument started on the airline’s Istanbul-Delhi flight over food. Reacting to the issue, in a statement, the airline said that they were looking into the incident and assured that “customers’ comfort has always been our top priority.

Sources said that aviation regulator DGCA was looking into the matter.

About the incident, a passenger in the flight Er. Gurpreet Singh Hans said on Twitter he unfortunately booked a ticket on the IndiGo flight.

“Every international long distance (we can manage from Dubai to India) flight has a food choices video in front of seats but can’t. Some people can manage but some can’t, they need a choice of food,” Hans said in his first tweet.

“I see in front of my eyes how a man behaves with girl staff and how a lady behaves with staff,” he added.

Video showed an argument between a crew member and a passenger. The crew member found accusing the passenger of talking to the staff harshly, which made one of them cry.

A crew member told the man, “You are pointing finger at me and yelling at me. My crew is crying because of you. Please try to understand, there is a cart and counted meals are uplifted (on the plane). We can only serve what your boarding…”

But before she could complete, the passenger shot back, “Why are you yelling?” “Because you are yelling on us,” the airhostess replies, raising her voice.

“We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection. IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavor to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers’ comfort has always been our top priority. We are committed to providing the best experience at all times,” said the Indigo airline in a Statement.

Reacting on the video, Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO Jet Airways said, “As I had said earlier, crew are human too. It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called ‘servant’ and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under.”

